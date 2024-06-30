T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.65

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.65 and last traded at $31.63, with a volume of 18277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average of $29.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

