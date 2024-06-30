Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Reaches New 52-Week High at $552.26

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $552.26 and last traded at $550.85, with a volume of 7634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $542.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennox International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lennox International from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lennox International

Lennox International Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $500.44 and a 200 day moving average of $471.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1,640.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 403.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.