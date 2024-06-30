Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.01

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.01 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 411663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on EDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup downgraded Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.89.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $559,755.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,124.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 1,642,970 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.01 per share, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,642,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,240,759.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $559,755.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,498,124.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,419. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Endeavor Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Endeavor Group by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Featured Stories

