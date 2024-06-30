FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.34

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.34 and last traded at $61.24, with a volume of 41539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FORM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 1.11.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). FormFactor had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $168.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 4,833 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $278,332.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,338.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $746,130.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,656.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 4,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $278,332.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,338.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,154. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 3,951.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

