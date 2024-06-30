Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Stock Price Down 15%

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 15% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.21 ($0.02). Approximately 3,331,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 1,335,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.43 ($0.02).

Dekel Agri-Vision Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.89. The company has a market cap of £6.86 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.38.

Dekel Agri-Vision Company Profile

Dekel Agri-Vision plc, through its subsidiaries, operates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. The company produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cakes. It also produces and sells cashew nuts. The company was formerly known as DekelOil Public Limited and changed its name to Dekel Agri-Vision plc in November 2019.

