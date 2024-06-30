Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Trading Down 26.3%

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 26.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01). 8,829,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 3,474,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.99 ($0.01).

Mirriad Advertising Trading Down 24.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.07 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.67.

About Mirriad Advertising

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

