Corcel (LON:CRCL) Trading Up 11.1%

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Approximately 3,335,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 15,754,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

Corcel Stock Up 7.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of £2.83 million, a P/E ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76.

About Corcel

Corcel Plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources and battery metals. The company owns a 41% interest in the Mambare nickel-cobalt project with license EL1390 covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and Canegrass Lithium Project It has option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mt.

