Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $638.00

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 638 ($8.09) and last traded at GBX 637.12 ($8.08), with a volume of 37369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 622 ($7.89).

Bloomsbury Publishing Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 581.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 531.32. The stock has a market cap of £508.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1,605.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Bloomsbury Publishing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a GBX 10.99 ($0.14) dividend. This is a boost from Bloomsbury Publishing’s previous dividend of $3.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Bloomsbury Publishing’s payout ratio is 3,846.15%.

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

