musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Shares Down 27%

Shares of musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Free Report) dropped 27% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.29 ($0.07). Approximately 1,179,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 670,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.09).

musicMagpie Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.16 million, a P/E ratio of -89.29 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81.

About musicMagpie

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, wearables, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

