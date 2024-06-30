Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Shares Up 8.5%

Shares of Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT – Get Free Report) shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01). 1,448,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 13,409,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of £10.67 million, a PE ratio of -152.50 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.14.

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc, formerly known as Clear Leisure plc, is a principal investment firm. They primarily invest in blockchain, cryptocurrency, quantum technology, and artificial intelligence. Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

