Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Shares Up 13.3%

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.06 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.06 ($0.04). 8,502,944 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 7,759,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70 ($0.03).

Upland Resources Trading Up 7.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.47. The firm has a market cap of £34.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.01.

Upland Resources Company Profile

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.

