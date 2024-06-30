Synairgen (LON:SNG) Trading 17.5% Higher

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 17.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). 1,356,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 381,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.83 ($0.05).

Synairgen Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.90. The firm has a market cap of £8.46 million, a PE ratio of -84.00 and a beta of -2.23.

Synairgen Company Profile

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; and IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

