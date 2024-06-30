Pensana (LON:PRE) Shares Up 9.7%

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE – Get Free Report) shot up 9.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.50 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.25). 312,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 587,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.78 ($0.23).

The company has a market capitalization of £51.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,800.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 21.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 24.48.

In other Pensana news, insider Tim George acquired 21,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £5,048.16 ($6,403.86). 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pensana Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Angola. The company primarily explores for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) deposits. Its flagship assets are the Saltend rare earth project located in the United Kingdom and the Longonjo NdPr project located in Angola. The company was formerly known as Pensana Rare Earths Plc and changed its name to Pensana Plc in February 2021.

