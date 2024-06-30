Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.40 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.51 ($0.22). 74,729,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,683% from the average session volume of 2,685,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.25).

Gulf Marine Services Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £173.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 566.67 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.39.

About Gulf Marine Services

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) in the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Europe. It operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, and E-Class Vessels segments. The company offers offshore construction and heavy lifting, accommodation and hotel, well intervention and work over operations, and manpower services for oil and gas industry; and platform maintenance and commissioning, turbine maintenance and commissioning, hotel, crane, and offshore crew transfer services to renewables industry.

Further Reading

