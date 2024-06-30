Clarkson (LON:CKN) Sets New 1-Year High at $4,345.00

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,345 ($55.12) and last traded at GBX 4,345 ($55.12), with a volume of 285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,245 ($53.85).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CKN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,080 ($51.76) to GBX 4,320 ($54.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,950 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,325 ($54.86) to GBX 4,500 ($57.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Clarkson Stock Down 2.5 %

Insider Activity at Clarkson

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,066.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,777.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,510.95 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Clarkson news, insider Andi Case sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,000 ($50.74), for a total value of £187,120 ($237,371.56). In other Clarkson news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 18,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,075 ($51.69), for a total value of £764,999.75 ($970,442.41). Also, insider Andi Case sold 4,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,000 ($50.74), for a total transaction of £187,120 ($237,371.56). 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

