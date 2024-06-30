City of London (LON:CTY) Sets New 52-Week High at $431.00

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 431 ($5.47) and last traded at GBX 421.74 ($5.35), with a volume of 218932 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 419.50 ($5.32).

City of London Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 419.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 406.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,680.00 and a beta of 0.66.

City of London Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a GBX 5.25 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from City of London’s previous dividend of $5.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. City of London’s payout ratio is currently 8,400.00%.

City of London Company Profile

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

