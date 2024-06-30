Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 898.20 ($11.39) and last traded at GBX 899.80 ($11.41). 4,739,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 1,772,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 961.80 ($12.20).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.32) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.03) to GBX 1,200 ($15.22) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,540.67 ($19.54).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,067.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,213.24. The firm has a market cap of £3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,186.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 42.70 ($0.54) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $18.30. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,243.24%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 12,911 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.36), for a total value of £125,753.14 ($159,524.47). Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

