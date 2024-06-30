Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Trading 5% Higher

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). 692,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,326,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14.

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of hydrocarbon resources in the United States. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Mesquite asset, which covers an area of 1,984 net acres located on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin, Texas. It also holds a 100% working interest (WI) in pine mills oilfield and caballos creek oilfield; 32.5% WI in e Cypress farmout area of pine mills; and 50-100% WI leases located in the Permian Basin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostra Terra Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.