Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Trading Up 100%

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 100% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 799,180 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 520% from the average daily volume of 128,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Gitennes Exploration Trading Up 100.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$685,500.00, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Gitennes Exploration Company Profile

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the New Mosher, Maxwell, and JMW gold properties in northern Quebec; the Snowbird gold property in northern British Columbia; and three gold/copper properties in the Gaspé region of Quebec, Canada, as well as a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver property in Peru.

