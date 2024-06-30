Investors Purchase High Volume of Broadcom Call Options (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 87,676 call options on the company. This is an increase of 44% compared to the typical volume of 60,732 call options.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,605.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,433.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,303.94. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $795.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,851.62. The company has a market cap of $747.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,367.52, for a total transaction of $3,418,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,819,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,364 shares of company stock valued at $13,953,966. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,620.00 to $2,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,500.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price target (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,673.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.