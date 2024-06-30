Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 11,065 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 229% compared to the average volume of 3,362 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter worth about $383,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $30.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $37.83.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Featured Articles

