Traders Buy Large Volume of DigitalBridge Group Call Options (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 10,033 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 394% compared to the average daily volume of 2,030 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DBRG opened at $13.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. DigitalBridge Group has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $20.99.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is 2.58%.

DBRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.96.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

