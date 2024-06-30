Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 3,759 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 57% compared to the typical volume of 2,397 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $20.01 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $22.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 77.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.48 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bradley L. Boyd sold 1,720 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $37,220.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,720 shares of company stock worth $3,391,521 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Featured Articles

