Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 52,421 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 94% compared to the typical volume of 26,991 put options.
Iris Energy Stock Performance
Iris Energy stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $14.95.
Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.41 million. On average, research analysts predict that Iris Energy will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $9.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.
About Iris Energy
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
