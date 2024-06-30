Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 52,421 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 94% compared to the typical volume of 26,991 put options.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

Iris Energy stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.41 million. On average, research analysts predict that Iris Energy will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth $626,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth $675,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Iris Energy by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,954,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 717,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth $893,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $9.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IREN

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.