Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 3,146 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 557% compared to the average volume of 479 call options.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $190,515.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,162.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $420,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,404,421.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $190,515.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,162.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,898 shares of company stock worth $13,510,865. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 6,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $107.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 0.70. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $111.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.69.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $96.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

