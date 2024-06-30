Investors Buy Large Volume of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:BITO)

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 849,621 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 392% compared to the average volume of 172,671 call options.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of BITO stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $33.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BITO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

