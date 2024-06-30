Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Short Interest Update

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,324,700 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the May 31st total of 1,515,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,247.0 days.
Orient Overseas (International) Price Performance
Shares of Orient Overseas (International) stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. Orient Overseas has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $17.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77.
About Orient Overseas (International)
