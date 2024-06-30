Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Short Interest Update

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,324,700 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the May 31st total of 1,515,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,247.0 days.

Orient Overseas (International) Price Performance

Shares of Orient Overseas (International) stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. Orient Overseas has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $17.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77.

Get Orient Overseas (International) alerts:

About Orient Overseas (International)

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, North and South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, and Intra-Asia/Australasia trades.

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.