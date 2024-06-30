Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOTW) Short Interest Down 12.5% in June

Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Safety Shot Stock Performance
NASDAQ SHOTW opened at $0.23 on Friday. Safety Shot has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66.
