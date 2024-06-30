Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 156,224 call options on the company. This is an increase of 51% compared to the average daily volume of 103,437 call options.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $99.29 on Friday. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.93, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.66.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

