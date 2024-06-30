Comerica Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 20,293 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 321% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,819 call options.

Comerica Trading Up 6.7 %

NYSE:CMA opened at $51.04 on Friday. Comerica has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.57 million. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comerica will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.46%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 105.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,691,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,548,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,930,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,444,000 after purchasing an additional 984,391 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

