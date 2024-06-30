Darren Littlewood Sells 9,811 Shares of Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) Stock

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOTGet Free Report) insider Darren Littlewood sold 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.61), for a total value of £20,210.66 ($25,638.28).

Darren Littlewood also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 29th, Darren Littlewood acquired 22,615 shares of Henry Boot stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £41,159.30 ($52,212.74).
  • On Friday, April 12th, Darren Littlewood sold 11,191 shares of Henry Boot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.27), for a total value of £20,031.89 ($25,411.51).

Henry Boot Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of LON BOOT opened at GBX 210 ($2.66) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £280.60 million, a PE ratio of 1,105.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 199.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 193.36. Henry Boot PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 170 ($2.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 229 ($2.90).

Henry Boot Company Profile

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

