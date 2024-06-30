Gary Thompson Acquires 15,700 Shares of International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) Stock

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Free Report) insider Gary Thompson purchased 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £19,939 ($25,293.67).

International Personal Finance Stock Performance

LON IPF opened at GBX 127 ($1.61) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £287.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 635.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 115.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 115.09. International Personal Finance plc has a 52-week low of GBX 99.20 ($1.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 134.50 ($1.71).

Get International Personal Finance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

International Personal Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans. It also offers medical and life insurances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.