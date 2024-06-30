Comparing Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) & ARM (NASDAQ:ARM)

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) and ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ultra Clean and ARM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Clean 0 0 3 0 3.00 ARM 1 12 14 0 2.48

Ultra Clean presently has a consensus target price of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.33%. Given Ultra Clean’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ultra Clean is more favorable than ARM.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Clean -2.09% 2.19% 1.05% ARM 9.46% 16.94% 11.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Ultra Clean and ARM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

96.1% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of ARM shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ultra Clean and ARM’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Clean $1.73 billion 1.26 -$31.10 million ($0.82) -59.76 ARM $3.23 billion 53.03 $306.00 million N/A N/A

ARM has higher revenue and earnings than Ultra Clean.

Summary

ARM beats Ultra Clean on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultra Clean

(Get Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system. It also offers various industrial and automation production equipment; fluid delivery systems consist of one or more chemical delivery units, including PFA tubing, filters, flow controllers, regulators, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; precision robotic systems; top-plate assemblies; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystem of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and other high-level assemblies. In addition, the company provides tool chamber parts cleaning and coating services; micro-contamination analysis services for tool parts, wafers and depositions, chemicals, cleanroom materials, deionized water, and airborne molecular contamination; and analytical verification services for process tool chamber part cleaning. It primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment and semiconductor integrated device manufacturing industries, as well as display, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research equipment industries. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About ARM

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services. Its products are used in various markets, such as automotive, computing infrastructure, consumer technologies, and Internet of things. The company operates in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. Arm Holdings plc operates as a subsidiary of Kronos II LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.