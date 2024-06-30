Graham Clemett Sells 3,597 Shares of Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP) Stock

Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP – Get Free Report) insider Graham Clemett sold 3,597 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.48), for a total value of £21,222.30 ($26,921.60).

Workspace Group Stock Performance

Shares of WKP stock opened at GBX 594 ($7.54) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -512.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 547.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 527.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11. Workspace Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 449.20 ($5.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 617 ($7.83).

Workspace Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is a boost from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is -2,241.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WKP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 550 ($6.98) to GBX 595 ($7.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($8.25) to GBX 700 ($8.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

