Matthew Lester Acquires 7,340 Shares of Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) Stock

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Lester bought 7,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £9,982.40 ($12,663.20).
Kier Group Stock Performance
LON:KIE opened at GBX 132.40 ($1.68) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 140.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 130.13. Kier Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 72.20 ($0.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 153.40 ($1.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of £597.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,471.11, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.66) price objective on shares of Kier Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Kier Group Company Profile
Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.
