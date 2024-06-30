Julie McEwan Acquires 29,499 Shares of Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) Stock

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2024

Hostmore plc (LON:MOREGet Free Report) insider Julie McEwan bought 29,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £5,014.83 ($6,361.58).

Julie McEwan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 31st, Julie McEwan bought 27,778 shares of Hostmore stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000.04 ($6,342.81).
  • On Tuesday, April 30th, Julie McEwan bought 25,000 shares of Hostmore stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,342.76).

Hostmore Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Hostmore stock opened at GBX 16.60 ($0.21) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,145.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.27. Hostmore plc has a 52-week low of GBX 12.52 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 24 ($0.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £20.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.94.

About Hostmore

(Get Free Report)

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. It operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the TGI Fridays brand; cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand; and fast casual dining restaurants under the Fridays and Go brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hostmore (LON:MORE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hostmore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostmore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.