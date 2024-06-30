Julie McEwan Acquires 29,499 Shares of Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) Stock

Hostmore plc (LON:MORE – Get Free Report) insider Julie McEwan bought 29,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £5,014.83 ($6,361.58).

Julie McEwan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Julie McEwan bought 27,778 shares of Hostmore stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000.04 ($6,342.81).

On Tuesday, April 30th, Julie McEwan bought 25,000 shares of Hostmore stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,342.76).

Hostmore Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Hostmore stock opened at GBX 16.60 ($0.21) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,145.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.27. Hostmore plc has a 52-week low of GBX 12.52 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 24 ($0.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £20.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.94.

About Hostmore

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. It operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the TGI Fridays brand; cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand; and fast casual dining restaurants under the Fridays and Go brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

