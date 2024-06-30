Ed Bowie Acquires 13,552 Shares of Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM) Stock

Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM – Get Free Report) insider Ed Bowie acquired 13,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £5,014.24 ($6,360.83).

BEM opened at GBX 36 ($0.46) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of £698.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.74. Beowulf Mining plc has a 1 year low of GBX 27.50 ($0.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 125 ($1.59).

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource assets in Sweden, Finland, and Kosovo. The company explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, gold, copper, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. Its projects include the Kallak iron ore located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden; Atvidaberg exploration license that comprises 12,533 hectares, which cover an area of 225 square kilometers situated in the Bergslagen area, southern Sweden; and Pitkajarvi and Aitolampi graphite prospects covers an area of 407 hectares, which are located in Eastern Finland.

