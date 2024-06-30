Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$78.22.

AFN has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$86.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Ag Growth International from C$88.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of AFN opened at C$52.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$55.26. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$45.96 and a 1-year high of C$64.51. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.37.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.34). The business had revenue of C$314.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$360.57 million. Ag Growth International had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 3.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 6.069281 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

