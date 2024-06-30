Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.31.
A number of research firms recently commented on LB. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance
Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.06. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of C$252.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$253.47 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.7793103 earnings per share for the current year.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 52.96%.
About Laurentian Bank of Canada
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.
