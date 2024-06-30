Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.31.

A number of research firms recently commented on LB. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

LB opened at C$26.55 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$24.45 and a 12 month high of C$48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.74.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.06. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of C$252.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$253.47 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.7793103 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

