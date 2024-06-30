Financial Analysis: Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) vs. Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) and Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Gentex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies -2,835.99% -58.54% -53.31% Gentex 18.77% 19.19% 16.93%

Volatility and Risk

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gentex has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

62.9% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Gentex shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.6% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Gentex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Aeva Technologies and Gentex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 2 3 0 2.60 Gentex 0 3 3 0 2.50

Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $10.92, suggesting a potential upside of 333.33%. Gentex has a consensus target price of $37.83, suggesting a potential upside of 12.23%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Gentex.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Gentex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies $4.31 million 30.90 -$149.33 million ($3.12) -0.81 Gentex $2.34 billion 3.33 $428.40 million $1.89 17.84

Gentex has higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies. Aeva Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gentex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gentex beats Aeva Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeva Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Aeva Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology. It offers Aeries II, a 4D LiDAR solution that consist of 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive grade production across passenger car, trucking, and mobility applications; and Atlas, a FMCW 4D LiDAR with simultaneous velocity and range detection for the automotive market. The company's products are also used in industrial automation, consumer device, and security market applications. Aeva Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Gentex

(Get Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. It also provides variable dimmable windows to aircraft manufacturers and airline operators. In addition, the company offers photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide alarms and detectors, audible and visual signaling alarms, and bells and speakers used in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential buildings, as well as researches and develops nanofiber chemical sensing products. It sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. Gentex Corporation was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

