Analyzing Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) and Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and Cleveland-Cliffs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A N/A $1.29 billion $7.99 0.40 Cleveland-Cliffs $22.00 billion 0.33 $399.00 million $0.74 20.80

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cleveland-Cliffs. Lithium Americas (Argentina) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cleveland-Cliffs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

49.2% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and Cleveland-Cliffs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A 3.09% 2.51% Cleveland-Cliffs 1.78% 8.69% 3.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and Cleveland-Cliffs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 4 3 0 2.43 Cleveland-Cliffs 2 6 2 0 2.00

Lithium Americas (Argentina) currently has a consensus target price of $8.83, indicating a potential upside of 176.04%. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus target price of $19.44, indicating a potential upside of 26.30%. Given Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas (Argentina) is more favorable than Cleveland-Cliffs.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats Lithium Americas (Argentina) on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

