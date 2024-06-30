Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.92.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average of $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $101.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.94 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 31.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phreesia

In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $75,867.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,733.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Phreesia news, insider Janet Gunzburg sold 2,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $63,940.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,649.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $75,867.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,733.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,359 shares of company stock worth $1,141,645. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the first quarter valued at about $669,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 447,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,712,000 after buying an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 443,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after buying an additional 21,768 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Phreesia by 221.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

