GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.32.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price target on GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James raised GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 346,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GoodRx by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 72,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 39,552 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,669,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in GoodRx by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 1,401,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 435,883 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 301.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDRX opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -779.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $9.37.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $197.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

