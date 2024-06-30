Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.47.

BIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Robyn Bourgeois sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.22, for a total transaction of C$207,404.59. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE:BIR opened at C$6.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.62. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.61 and a 12-month high of C$8.68. The stock has a market cap of C$1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.05). Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of C$163.30 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.0911973 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 285.71%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

