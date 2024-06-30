BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.70.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BNTX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BioNTech

BioNTech Price Performance

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $80.36 on Friday. BioNTech has a one year low of $80.02 and a one year high of $125.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.22 and a 200 day moving average of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a current ratio of 11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.72 and a beta of 0.27.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $203.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.96 million. BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 657.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.