Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZION. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION opened at $43.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,296 shares of company stock worth $319,192. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,694,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,571 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,016,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,077,000 after buying an additional 927,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,113,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

