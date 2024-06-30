Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.
Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 1.1 %
Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.33). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.41 million. Analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 2,656.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 528,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 509,133 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,107,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 436.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 76,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,046,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,999,000 after purchasing an additional 53,802 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 193,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.
