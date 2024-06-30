Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CBRL. CL King cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $42.16 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $98.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $817.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.61 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,622,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,257,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,036,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,337,000 after purchasing an additional 25,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,727,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 125,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after buying an additional 18,680 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

