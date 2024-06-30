First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Busey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

First Busey Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.85. First Busey has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $110.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $51,428.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,017.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,053,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Busey by 565.7% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 341,692 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in First Busey by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,159,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,895,000 after purchasing an additional 212,782 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in First Busey by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,359,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,686,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 14.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 523,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 66,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

