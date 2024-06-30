StockNews.com Downgrades Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) to Hold

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DY. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.71.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of DY opened at $168.76 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $78.42 and a 12 month high of $186.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.48.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,124.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

See Also

